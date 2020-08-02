Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh reports 8,555 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test (AP)
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test (AP)

Andhra Pradesh reports 8,555 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 09:57 PM IST ANI

  • Total tally in the state now stands at 1.58 lakh while the number of active cases are at 74,404 with death toll reaching 1,474
  • Andhra Pradesh's total recoveries has crossed the mark of 82,886

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 8,555 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,58,764.

The active cases in the state now stands at 74,404.

"Andhra Pradesh reported 8,555 new Coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,58,764 including 82,886 recoveries and 1,474 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,404," said State Health Department.

So far, 1,474 people have died due to COVID-19 while 82,886 people have recovered from the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A man reacts while a medic collects a nasal sample for the Covid-19 test from a mobile swab collection vehicle at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, in Vijayawada, Friday (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh sees over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day; tally crosses 80,000

1 min read . 24 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout