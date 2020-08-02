Subscribe
Andhra Pradesh reports 8,555 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test

Andhra Pradesh reports 8,555 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths

1 min read . 09:57 PM IST ANI

  • Total tally in the state now stands at 1.58 lakh while the number of active cases are at 74,404 with death toll reaching 1,474
  • Andhra Pradesh's total recoveries has crossed the mark of 82,886

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 8,555 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,58,764.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 8,555 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,58,764.

The active cases in the state now stands at 74,404.

The active cases in the state now stands at 74,404.

"Andhra Pradesh reported 8,555 new Coronavirus cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 1,58,764 including 82,886 recoveries and 1,474 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,404," said State Health Department.

So far, 1,474 people have died due to COVID-19 while 82,886 people have recovered from the virus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

