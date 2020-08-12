Andhra Pradesh reports 9,597 new COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh reports 9,597 new COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths in last 24 hours1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
There are 90,425 active cases, 1,61,425 patients have recovered while 2,296 have succumbed to the virus in Andhra Pradesh
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
There are 90,425 active cases, 1,61,425 patients have recovered while 2,296 have succumbed to the virus in Andhra Pradesh
ANDHRA PRADESH : A total of 9,597 new COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state COVID nodal officer.
A total of 9,597 new COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state COVID nodal officer.
"In the last 24 hours, 57,148 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. Of which, 9,597 samples tested COVID positive. With this, total cases in AP increase to 2,54,146," stated the COVID nodal officer in a media bulletin on Wednesday.
"In the last 24 hours, 57,148 samples are tested in Andhra Pradesh. Of which, 9,597 samples tested COVID positive. With this, total cases in AP increase to 2,54,146," stated the COVID nodal officer in a media bulletin on Wednesday.
There are 90,425 active cases, 1,61,425 patients have recovered while 2,296 have succumbed to the virus, the bulletin added.
In the last 24 hours, 93 fatalities were reported from Guntur (13), Prakasam (11), Chittoor (10), Nellore (10), Srikakulam (09), Anantapur (07), Kadapa (07), Visakhapatnam (06), East Godavari (05), Vizianagaram (05), Kurnool (04), West Godavari (04) and Krishna (02) districts of the state, as per the bulletin.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated