Andhra Pradesh reports 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths

AMARAVATI : Andhra Pradesh reported 9,742 new COVID-19 cases, 8,061 recoveries, and 86 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department said on Wednesday.

While 15 deaths were reported in the Chittoor district, 15 in Nellore, eight in Anantapur, seven in Guntur, six each in Prakasam and Srikakulam, five each in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts, four in Kadapa district, three in Krishna district and two in Kurnool district.

With this, the total number of cases stands at 3,16,003 including 86,725 active cases, 2,26,372 recoveries, and 2,906 deaths till Wednesday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the country has seen a spike of 64,531 new cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in the country has gone up to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged patients, and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via