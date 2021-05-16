Andhra Pradesh has recorded its highest number Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the latest bulletin by the health department, the state has registered 24,171 cases in the span of 24 hours which is the highest since the first case was reported on March 12, 2020.

The state has also reported a total of 101 deaths in a single day. After the addition of new cases, the state has a total of 2,10,436 Covid positive people.

A total of 12,12,788 patients have been cured or discharged, so far. 21,101 have been discharged in the last one day.

The cumulative death toll has now reached 9,372. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 94,550 samples.

From 1.79 crore sample tests so far, a total of 14,35,491 coronavirus positives turned out in the state, at an overall positivity rate of about 8%.

Anantapuramu district reported the highest 3,356 fresh cases in 24 hours. Chittoor reported 2,885, East Godavari 2,876, West Godavari 2,426 and Visakhapatnam 2,041 while five others added between 1,500 and 1,800 each.

Three districts logged between 700 and 1,000 new cases in a day. Kurnool crossed the one-lakh total cases mark, joining seven other districts in the list. However, it has the lowest number of 7,568 active cases in the state now.

Anantapuramu also reported the highest number of 14 fresh Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours. Visakhapatnam reported 11, Chittoor 10, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna and Vizianagaram nine each, SPS Nellore seven, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each, West Godavari three and Kadapa two coronavirus deaths in a day.

