Andhra Pradesh retains top spot in ease of doing business 2019 ranking

Government today released the 'State Business Reform Action Plan 2019' (BARP) ranking which shows how Indian states have fared in enhancing Ease of Doing Business for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the 2019 rankings in which Andhra Pradesh retained the number one ranking.

Uttar Pradesh improved to reach the second spot from 12th spot in the 2018 ranking while Telangana slipped from second to third position.

Telangana was followed by Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and others, in that order.

Delhi was at the 12th position on the ranking list. The national capital jumped 11 places from 2018 ranking of 23rd position.

While releasing the report, Sitharaman said the ranking makes states and UTs a better place to do business.

The parameters include areas such as construction permit, labour regulation, environmental registration, access to information, land availability and single-window system.

This ranking is based on implementation of business reform action plan, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

“Government of India has been making efforts to streamline business regulation through a single window system, labour law reforms, reforms in Disputes Act etc. to make doing business quick and economical," he said.

"Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan," added Union Sitharaman.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) developed the Action Plan for State Reforms in 2015. It started the program for reforms in partnership with state governments and Union Territories to make it easier, simpler and quicker for businesses to operate. These reforms cover the entire lifecycle of the business and aim at reducing compliance burden on industry significantly. The plan is designed keeping in mind 2 factors: Measurability and Comparability across States.

In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh had topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana.

