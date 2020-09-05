Andhra Pradesh retains top spot in ease of doing business 2019 ranking

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) developed the Action Plan for State Reforms in 2015. It started the program for reforms in partnership with state governments and Union Territories to make it easier, simpler and quicker for businesses to operate. These reforms cover the entire lifecycle of the business and aim at reducing compliance burden on industry significantly. The plan is designed keeping in mind 2 factors: Measurability and Comparability across States.