Andhra Pradesh revises rates for RT-PCR tests at private labs. Details here

Earlier, the state had fixed the RT-PCR at ₹475 for samples referred by the state government and ₹499 for the individuals directly approaching the labs

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the rates for RT-PCR at private laboratories, fixing it at ₹350, according to an order issued on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of increased availability of kits in the market and of competition as more firms started manufacturing RNA extraction Kits and RT-PCR kits, the cost of reagents/kits is decreased," the order read.

"After careful examination of the matter, the government has hereby revised the rates for RT-PCR testing to be charged by the private laboratories to ₹350 for individuals approaching ICMR approved NABL labs," it added.

Further, it said that all the private NABL and ICMR approved labs are directed to display the testing rate in a visible manner.

Earlier, the state had fixed the RT-PCR at ₹475 for samples referred by the state government and ₹499 for the individuals directly approaching the labs.

The state government has clamped several Covid-restrictions in the wake of the Omicron surge, including imposing a night curfew and putting a cap on the number of guests at events like weddings.

This comes as Andhra Pradesh reported 6,996 new cases of Covid-19 during the 24 hours ending on Tuesday evening.

With this, the total Covid-19 cases in the state have gone up to 21,17,384.

In the same duration, 1,066 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 20,66,762.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus. With this, the death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 14,514.

There are currently 36,108 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Across India, the active cases have increased to 18,31,000, the highest in 232 days. The death toll has climbed to 4,87,202 with 441 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

With 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,79,01,241, which includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

