Andhra Pradesh: Row erupts after over 20 students miss JEE Mains exam due to Pawan Kalyan’s convoy in Visakhapatnam

A row has erupted in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh after some students reportedly missed their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains on Monday, allegedly due to the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The incident occurred near the Ayan Digital exam centre in Visakhapatnam’s Pendurthi area.

Parents of over 20 students gathered outside the exam centre, alleging that the JEE aspirants could not reach the venue on time because of traffic disruptions caused by the VIP convoy.

“Our children have been preparing for this exam for months. Losing out like this over something beyond their control is heartbreaking,” said one parent, according to an India Today report.

Some social media users claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister’s convoy led to road blockades, delaying students en route to the ION Digital Zone in Chinamushidiwada, where the exam was being held.

However, Visakhapatnam police denied any link between the missed exam and Kalyan’s convoy, stating that the motorcade passed the area after 8:41 AM, whereas students were expected to report at the centre much earlier.

Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan orders inquiry Following the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He directed the Visakhapatnam Police to examine the duration of the traffic halt, road conditions near the exam centres, and the status of service road traffic flow.

“No student should suffer due to administrative movements; our responsibility is to ensure their future is not hindered by protocol,” Kalyan said in a statement issued on Monday.

Police will investigate whether traffic regulations impacted students’ access to the exam centres and whether alternate routes were adequately managed that morning.

Kalyan maintained that he consistently prioritises public convenience during his tours and that government policy only allows brief traffic regulations for VIP movements.