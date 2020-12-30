Andhra Pradesh RTC faced losses of 2,603 crore due to Covid-induced crisis

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) suffered ₹2,603 crore dip in revenue since March when the nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With an aggressive plan to improve its commercial strength, the state-owned corporation is now trying to come back to its feet. APSRTC is working towards enhancing the quality of services to passengers, thereby increasing passenger strength.

The transport service hopes for normalcy in terms of revenue as it resumed 72% of its operation this month.

"Like all others, we too were the worst hit by the Covid-19-induced crisis, but now we are slowly coming back to our feet. We expect things to turn normal by the end of March next," RTC Managing Director M T Krishna Babu said.

Addressing the year-end press conference at the RTC House in Amaravati on Wednesday, he said absorption of the corporation's employees into the state government through the newly created Public Transport Department in January saved them from trouble.

"This ensured that the staff salaries were not stopped. Otherwise, it would have been very difficult, given the financial situation of the corporation," he said.

As many as 5,586 RTC employees were infected with Covid-19, of whom 91 succumbed. Each corporation employees contributed a day's wage towards ex-gratia payment and, accordingly, ₹five lakh each was paid to the kin of the deceased, the MD said.

"We were at the forefront in assisting the state government in Covid-19 management activities. We have converted 52 of our AC buses into mobile testing centres for Covid-19 while we also transported 3.07 lakh migrant workers and stranded persons in 11,802 buses," Babu said.

About RTC's new business plans, the MD said four integrated bus stations would be developed, with commercial establishments like malls and star hotels, at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kurnool and Tirupati.

This would create a new economic activity and thousands of new jobs in the region. "We have also identified eight sites across the state where commercial development activity will be taken up with private parties on a build-operate-transfer basis. We will also open 10 petrol stations along with oil companies at various places," the official added.

Referring to inter-state operations, the RTC MD said he had written to his Telangana counterpart seeking to increase APs services from 1,60,999 km to 2,08,856 km once post-pandemic normalcy is restored.

"We entered into an MoU with TSRTC on November 2 wherein we reduced our services to 638 after withdrawing 372 buses and 1.04 lakh km. We have taken up the issue with the Telangana government to rework the agreement so that our inter-state operations can be increased," he said.

With inputs from agencies.

