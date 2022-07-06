YSRCP MLA from Nellore, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sat beside an overflowing drain in Umma Reddy Gunta with his legs dipped in it as a mark of protest
In a rare incident, an MLA is fed up with civic officials for not cleaning the drain on time in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore. To protest delay in work, the Ruling YSR Congress MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy entered into an open drain at Ummareddygunta in Nellore city protesting official apathy in cleaning the long-pending drainage problem when the local population voiced their difficulties.
The YSR MLA sat beside an overflowing drain, with his legs dipped in it, as a mark of protest. He said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him.
The drain is located close to the railway track and residents have been facing severe troubles with the foul smell emanating from the drain and the mosquito menace in the area.
Reddy said that he has the responsibility to answer to the people of the area. He demanded the officials to give him in writing, a proper time frame (for work to complete), he added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit in the drain.
Upon receiving the information about Reddy's protest, the railway and civic officials rushed to the area and discussed with the legislator the issue and assured to resolve it within ten days.
The MLA said though he belonged to the ruling party, the officials continued to be indifferent to the issue raised by him.
The MLA said both the railway and civic officials have been neglecting the issue for nearly 10 years now.
The MLA called off the protest only after officials gave in writing that they will start cleaning the drain on July 15 and will complete it in a month. He said railway officials also promised to complete their share of works by August 25.
The MLA called off the protest only after officials gave in writing that they will start cleaning the drain on July 15 and will complete it in a month. He said railway officials also promised to complete their share of works by August 25.