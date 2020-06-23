Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh's Ahobilam temple shut after priest tests Covid-19 positive
Picture for representational purpose only. (ANI)
Picture for representational purpose only. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh's Ahobilam temple shut after priest tests Covid-19 positive

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2020, 05:41 AM IST ANI

  • A priest from Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was tested positive for coronavirus
  • According to the orders given by Petadhipathi of the Ahobilam Math, the temple remains closed for the devotees and the regular prayers inside the temple will be held

Hyderabad: A priest from Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was tested positive for COVID-19, following which the temple was closed for the devotees on Monday.

NCK Vaikunthan, manager, SLNSD, Ahobilam said, "One of the priests from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has been tested positive to COVID-19. According to the orders given by Petadhipathi of the Ahobilam Math, the temple remains closed for the devotees and the regular prayers inside the temple will be held. We will not open the temple until we get orders from him".

Meanwhile, CS Rangarajan, head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple said, "One of the priests in Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is a human serving God. We all are thankful to our Petadhipathi of Ahobilam Math for taking immediate decision to suspend visiting (darshan) for devotees and allowing only important rituals in the temple."

Rangarajan added,"Today, we can see the journalists, doctors, medical staff, MLAs, MPs being tested positive to this deadly virus. The only solution is to protect ourselves by wearing masks and maintaining physical distance."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh not to conduct 10th class exams

1 min read . 20 Jun 2020
The Patanjali CEO had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 5-14 days. (Mint)

Coronavirus vaccine update: Patanjali to launch Ayurvedic medicine today

1 min read . 05:26 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout