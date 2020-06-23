Andhra Pradesh's Ahobilam temple shut after priest tests Covid-19 positive

NCK Vaikunthan, manager, SLNSD, Ahobilam said, "One of the priests from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has been tested positive to COVID-19. According to the orders given by Petadhipathi of the Ahobilam Math, the temple remains closed for the devotees and the regular prayers inside the temple will be held. We will not open the temple until we get orders from him".