A total of 29 of the incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis in India with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totaling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analyzed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report stated that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh, according to the news agency PTI.

After analyzing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current chief ministers of states and union territories, the ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said that have arrived at this conclusion.

There are 28 state chief ministers and two union territories -- Delhi and Puducherry -- also have chief ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analyzed, 29 (97 percent) are crorepatis with the average assets being ₹33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 percent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offenses with over five years of imprisonment, the report said as quoted by PTI.

The top three chief ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (over ₹510 crore), Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over ₹163 crore), and Odisha's Naveen Patnaik (over ₹63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are – West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over ₹15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over ₹1 crore), and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over ₹1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over ₹3 crore, the report added.

(With PTI inputs)