Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy most wealthiest CM in India: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:33 AM IST
The ADR report stated that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about ₹15 lakh.
A total of 29 of the incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis in India with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totaling ₹510 crore, according to poll affidavits analyzed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
