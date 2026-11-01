Andhra Pradesh set for another storm on November 3? Check IMD’s heavy rainfall alert, full weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur on the morning of November 3.

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This comes a few days after Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on October 28, triggering heavy rainfall in the region,

New cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal In its bulletin issued at 9.15 pm, the IMD said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea had moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 30 kmph during the previous six hours.

At 5.30 pm, the system was centred about 960 km east-southeast of Chennai, 980 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 1,030 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 1,080 km east-southeast of Ongole, the weather agency said.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by midnight on Saturday, a cyclonic storm over the same region on November 1 and a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 2, it said.

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Also Read | Cyclone Arnab: Very severe cyclonic storm makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh

"It is very likely to reach over the west-central Bay of Bengal near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by the early hours of November 3 and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds of 100-110 kmph, gusting to 120 kmph, between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of November 3," the IMD said.

A depression is a weather system more intense than a low-pressure area but less powerful than a cyclonic storm.

Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the department was closely monitoring the system.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall | Full weather alert The IMD said on Saturday that under the influence of the system, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 2 and isolated very heavy rainfall on November 3; isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Rayalaseema on November 2 and 3 and over Odisha on November 3 and 4, 2026.

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Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during November 1st and 2nd. The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana on November 2 and 3; in Kerala and Mahe during November 1st-4th; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on November 3.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in