Naidu has set up special stands for women auto drivers in different parts of the city, giving priority to women. "Tirupati is the first city in the state to set up special auto stands for women like this. Proved that women have a special place in society by setting up auto stand in RTC bus stand in Tirupati, Women's University, and Rua Hospital. Earlier, women, auto drivers use to keep their vehicles with men at other auto stands," the MLA said.