Andhra Pradesh: Seven workers died of suffocation in oil tank
Andhra Pradesh: An eyewitness told media persons that one person first entered the oil tank and the other followed as he did not come up.
Seven workers died due to suffocation while cleaning an oil tank in a factory in Andhra Pradesh, said a police official on Thursday. The incident occurred at G Ragampet around 7 am today, according to the news agency PTI.
