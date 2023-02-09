Home / News / India /  Andhra Pradesh: Seven workers died of suffocation in oil tank
Seven workers died due to suffocation while cleaning an oil tank in a factory in Andhra Pradesh, said a police official on Thursday. The incident occurred at G Ragampet around 7 am today, according to the news agency PTI. 

An eyewitness told media persons that one person first entered the oil tank and the other followed as he did not come up. Similarly, the remaining five workers got into the oil tank and died immediately. 

The deceased were identified as Krishna, Sagar, Narasimha, Banj Babu, Rama Rao, Jagadeesh, and Prasad, as per local media reports. The deceased persons were from Paderu and Pulimeru of Peddapuram Mandal, as per initial reports. 

Family members of the victims alleged that the factory management did not provide proper security gear to the workers.

 

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details will be added.)

