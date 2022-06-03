Andhra Pradesh: Around 140 people fall sick due to ammonium gas leak

The labourers complained of eyesores and vomiting, following which they fainted. They were first taken to the health centre in the zone and later rushed to hospitals
Around 140 people, including women working in an apparel unit, in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam fell sick following a suspected ammonium gas leak on Friday. However, no casualties have been reported so far. All of them have been rushed to the hospital.
The women complained of eyesores and vomiting, following which they fainted. They were first taken to the health centre in the zone and later rushed to hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.
The gas was suspected to have leaked from Porus Laboratories located outside the APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) SEZ at Atchyutapuram, but its impact was felt in the apparel unit inside the economic zone. Later, officials from AP Pollution Control Board reached the premises to check the gas leak.
“We are investigating the cause of the gas leak. I have asked for a report on the incident. The situation is now under control," the State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said.