A 17-year-old girl died after allegedly being set on fire by a 21-year-old man in Nandyala district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The accused, Raghavendra, also suffered 70 per cent burns in the incident. He allegedly set the girl on fire because she had rejected his advances.

On Sunday night, Raghavendra went to the girl's grandparents' house and knocked on the door of the room where she was sleeping.

The moment she opened the door, he entered and locked the door from the inside.

Then he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

He also allegedly gagged her mouth so that she could not scream for help.

He was reportedly in a relationship with the girl for the past three years.

“She was staying with her grandparents in Nandikotkuru. Around 4 am, there was some commotion, and he (Raghavendra) came out with severe burns. By then, the girl was completely burnt," a police official told PTI.

The police have arrested the man.

Multiple teams to probe case According to the police, Raghavendra claimed that the fire was an “accident."

Forensic teams have collected the samples from the scene.

The police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha asked the police to form multiple teams to probe the case.

She also spoke to Nandyal police chief Adhiraj Singh Rana over the phone and took stock of the probe.

Gujarat: Man held for sending lewd message to girl In another incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat by the Maharashtra police for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from the Mira Road area in Thane district.

An FIR was registered by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police after the girl received an obscene message on her Instagram account in the last week of November, a police officer said.

The Central Crime Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police traced the sender of the message to Ankleshwar in Gujarat.