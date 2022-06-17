Andhra Pradesh SSC 2022: Betterment exam for class 10 announced. Dates, process, other details here1 min read . 03:19 PM IST
Applications for betterment examinations will be available in the respective school logins from 16-19 June
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has decided to provide a betterment opportunity for Andhra Pradesh SSC students 2022.
This is the first time such a step is being taken.
Candidates who passed the SSC Public Examination conducted in April 2022 but scored less than 50% in a subject can apply for the Betterment Examinations for a maximum of two subjects.
This will be held along with the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations as per the schedule announced earlier, from 6-15 July.
This year the pass percentage in the Andhra Pradesh SSC examination 2022 went down to 67%, which is the lowest in two decades. For this, the Andhra Pradesh government has already decided to conduct exams for the failed students next month.
Applications for betterment examinations will be available in the respective school logins from 16-19 June. The students will have to approach their school headmaster and pay a fees of ₹500 for the Betterment Examination.
In an official statement, Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy said the betterment examination fee of ₹500 per subject should be paid at the time of submission of applications, which would be available in the respective school logins from 16 - 19 June. The students should approach their headmaster for the purpose.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarified that the state aimed to provide quality education to its students and therefore the advanced supplementary examinations are being conducted next month.
He further stated that the low pass percentage was not a mistake.
Earlier, this year the class 10th result was underwhelming where the overall pass rate was 67.26%. The girls outperformed the boys. Girls pass at a percentage of 70.70%, while boys pass at a percentage of 64.02% only.
