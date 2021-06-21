Andhra Pradesh: Student unions protest against state govt's job calendar

"The job calendar recently issued by the state government is not in accordance with the vacancies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised before elections that he would fill up all vacancies in government jobs. But now he changed his words. Home Minister Sucharita said that 6500 constables and SI jobs will be recruited every year. But in the job calendar, only 450 posts are notified. Like that many thousands of posts are vacant in group 1, group 2, etc. posts. But only 10,000 posts are to be filled up," student union leaders said.

