Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh: Student unions protest against state govt's job calendar

Andhra Pradesh: Student unions protest against state govt's job calendar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
1 min read . 05:27 PM IST ANI

'Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised before elections that he would fill up all vacancies in government jobs. But now he changed his words,' student union leaders said

The student unions of Andhra Pradesh held a protest at the office of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission to express their disappointment with the recently released job calendar of the state government.

The police said that students tried to protest without permission.

The representatives of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) participated in the protest.

"The job calendar recently issued by the state government is not in accordance with the vacancies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised before elections that he would fill up all vacancies in government jobs. But now he changed his words. Home Minister Sucharita said that 6500 constables and SI jobs will be recruited every year. But in the job calendar, only 450 posts are notified. Like that many thousands of posts are vacant in group 1, group 2, etc. posts. But only 10,000 posts are to be filled up," student union leaders said.

They further said that they have been waiting for government jobs for years and this job calendar is a shocker to us.

"It is merely an eyewash calendar. We demand the government to conduct mega DSC and fill the vacancies in all govt departments," they added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

