A restaurant in Andhra Pradesh has reportedly come up with an amazing food offer by serving unlimited thali in just 5 paise only. According to a news report by the ANI news agency, Rajbhog Restaurant located in Vijaywada is offering customers unlimited thali, comprising 35 different dishes, to its customers.

The restaurant owner, Mohit, told the agency that it was a marketing strategy. The restaurant served the first 50 thalis for free. And around 1,000 customers paid 5 paise for a thali. The owner said a thali comprises a range of cuisines from different Indian states.

“Yesterday was a very successful event, we didn't expect this much of a crowd. We were expecting only 300-400 customers but our post went viral and it became famous within three days. It's a very unique way of promotion. So we promoted with the 5 paise offer. We served the first 50 thali for free who all bought the 5 paise coins and for more than 1,000 customers, we served the thali at a 50% discount. It was a huge success. It's an unlimited thali with 35 different dishes which go along with Gujarati, Rajasthani, and North Indian cuisines," the restaurant owner said.

The restaurant's offer was valid only for one day.

Deepti, the co-owner of the Rajbhog restaurant added some food they served at a 50% discount. She said they have kept the cost per thali ₹420, but on the offer day, they served for ₹210 to a few customers.

"The main reason for the offer was what we serve over here is Rajasthani, Gujarati, and North Indian thali, but here in Vijaywada, we have a lot of South Indian crowd, so our idea is to reach the crowd of South India too. So we ran an offer of 5 paise yesterday. We served the first fifty customers free of cost and post that we served them at a 50% offer. So our thali cost is ₹420, but yesterday we had more than 1,000 customers and we served the thali at ₹210 per thali. The main concept of this offer was that Yesterday, we had a convention hall named 'Mandap' which is on the first floor. So we wanted to put these food items in Mandap and to show people that our restaurant serves this type of food."