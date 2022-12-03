Andhra Pradesh: This restaurant is serving thali for 5 paise only. Know why1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 10:41 AM IST
- Rajbhog Restaurant located in Vijaywada is offering customers unlimited thali, comprising 35 different dishes
A restaurant in Andhra Pradesh has reportedly come up with an amazing food offer by serving unlimited thali in just 5 paise only. According to a news report by the ANI news agency, Rajbhog Restaurant located in Vijaywada is offering customers unlimited thali, comprising 35 different dishes, to its customers.