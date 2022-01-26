Andhra Pradesh to get 13 new districts, total to be 26. Full list

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The state government has already issued draft notifications on Wednesday for carving out the new districts
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said, they would be in place by this Telugu New Year’s Day Ugadi (falling on April 2)
With the addition of 13 new districts, Andhra Pradesh will soon get 26 districts in total. The state government has already issued draft notifications on Wednesday for carving out the new districts.
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said, "The government, in the interest of better administration and development of the areas concerned, proposes to form a new district under Section 3 (5) of the AP Districts (Formation) Act, 1974." Citizens residing within a district are also invited to send objections and suggestions for the same. These would be taken into consideration within 30 days.
Referring to the creation of new districts, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, during his Republic Day address, said, they would be in place by this Telugu New Year’s Day Ugadi (falling on April 2).
"For the delivery of more efficient services to people and for good governance, we will be creating 13 more districts in the state on the auspicious day of Ugadi. Two districts will be exclusively for tribal population," the Governor said in his address.
Check the full list of new districts here:
The state has 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and each is supposed to be made a revenue district. However, with its size being too large and spread over many districts, the tribal-dominated Araku Lok Sabha constituency is being split into two new districts.
The two new tribal districts will be Manyam, with headquarters in Parvathipuram, and Alluri Sitarama Raju, named after the legendary Telugu freedom fighter with headquarters in Paderu.
The other new districts are Anakapalli (out of the existing Visakhapatnam district), Konaseema and Kakinada (out of East Godavari), Eluru (out of West Godavari), NTR (out of Krishna), Bapatla and Palnadu (out of Guntur), Nandyal (out of Kurnool), Sri Satya Sai (out of Anantapuramu), Annamayya (out of Kadapa) and Sri Balaji (out of Chittoor).
The headquarters of the existing East Godavari district is being shifted to Rajamahendravaram and that of West Godavari to Bhimavaram.
Why did the process take so long?
In line with its 2019 election-eve promise, the state government led byY S Jagan Mohan Reddy, initiated the district reorganization process in August 2020. However, it could not go ahead because of the impending Census operations and the ban on redrawing the geographical boundaries.
Now, with the Centre easing the ban till July, the state government is seeking to fast-track the new districts formation.
Accordingly, a Cabinet note was electronically circulated to the ministers on Tuesday and their approval was obtained. Simultaneously, the government sent the draft proposals to all district Collectors, with a direction that they send their views by return mail.
