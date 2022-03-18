Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Thursday said 50 electric buses will be flagged off by state CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy next month.

He told media persons that the buses will ply on the Tirumala Ghat road, between Tirupati and Nellore, and Tirupati-Madanapalle.

He said senior citizens will be given 25 per cent concession in bus fare in state-run buses.

The minister said steps are being taken to fill vacancies on compassionate grounds after the CM directed recruitment in the category for over 1800 posts.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday released ₹708 crore towards fee reimbursement for the October-December 2021 quarter for 10.82 lakh students under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that poverty should not be a hindrance for pursuing higher education while distributing ₹709 crore to around 10.82 lakh students as fee reimbursement for October - December 2021 quarter. The government also decided to disburse regular payments on a quarterly basis.

