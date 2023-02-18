Andhra Pradesh to host investment drive to attract businesses, investors
Andhra had the highest double-digit GSDP growth rate in the country in 2021-22, at 11.43%. It also has maritime infrastructure, as it is India’s gateway to southeast Asia, with 974 km of coastline, the second longest in the country, 6 existing ports, and four upcoming ports
New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh will host an investment drive in Mumbai on 20 February, as part of its efforts to attract businesses and investors to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023. The event in Mumbai follows successful events held in Chennai and Bengaluru which were preceded by a curtain-raiser event in the national capital
