>News >India >Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 IT-related concept cities to create more jobs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 IT-related concept cities to create more jobs

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 05:49 AM IST ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to come up with an action plan to set up three concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Bengaluru to house information technology and related industries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to come up with an action plan to set up three concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Bengaluru to house information technology and related industries in the state.

As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.

"The Chief Minister has directed officials to focus on ensuring uninterrupted internet service should be provided in every village. He had stressed on the construction of libraries with accessible bandwidth internet connections in every village. Apart from building libraries, the Chief Minister instructed that all the secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the village should also be connected to the internet," it said.

The release said that the Andhra government is also chalking out plans to develop an integrated industrial park in Visakhapatnam, which will includes high-end skill university, incubation centers, labs, departmental offices, data centre and IT towers.

"The government now plans to set up an institute of emerging technology and research university," it said.

Reddy also directed officials to set up hubs for all e-governance applications in fields of education, health, agriculture and other services of the state. (ANI)

