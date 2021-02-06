Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 IT-related concept cities to create more jobs
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 IT-related concept cities to create more jobs

1 min read . 05:49 AM IST ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to come up with an action plan to set up three concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Bengaluru to house information technology and related industries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to come up with an action plan to set up three concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Bengaluru to house information technology and related industries in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed the officials to come up with an action plan to set up three concept cities near Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Bengaluru to house information technology and related industries in the state.

As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UN Human Rights calls for maximum restraint by govt, protesters during farmers' protest in India

2 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Chakka Jam: Security beefed up across Delhi

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST

AAP receives over 37 crore in donations in 2019-20

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST

As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UN Human Rights calls for maximum restraint by govt, protesters during farmers' protest in India

2 min read . 08:29 AM IST

Chakka Jam: Security beefed up across Delhi

1 min read . 08:22 AM IST

AAP receives over 37 crore in donations in 2019-20

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST

Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The Chief Minister has directed officials to focus on ensuring uninterrupted internet service should be provided in every village. He had stressed on the construction of libraries with accessible bandwidth internet connections in every village. Apart from building libraries, the Chief Minister instructed that all the secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the village should also be connected to the internet," it said.

The release said that the Andhra government is also chalking out plans to develop an integrated industrial park in Visakhapatnam, which will includes high-end skill university, incubation centers, labs, departmental offices, data centre and IT towers.

"The government now plans to set up an institute of emerging technology and research university," it said.

Reddy also directed officials to set up hubs for all e-governance applications in fields of education, health, agriculture and other services of the state. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.