Andhra Pradesh train accident: ‘Human error' reason of the train collision? What we know so far
Andhra Pradesh train accident: Months after the tragic Balasore train accident in June 2023 in Odisha, another major train collision happened in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (29 October). Yesterday, at around 7 pm, a tragic accident occurred on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh in which 13 people died and roughly 50 injured, as per an official.