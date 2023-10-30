Andhra Pradesh train accident: Months after the tragic Balasore train accident in June 2023 in Odisha, another major train collision happened in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (29 October). Yesterday, at around 7 pm, a tragic accident occurred on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh in which 13 people died and roughly 50 injured, as per an official. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh train accident LIVE updates About the Andhra Pradesh train accident Two trains collided with each other in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district at 7 pm on Sunday. The Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, about 40 Km from Visakhapatnam, causing three coaches to derail.

Andhra Pradesh train accident casualties Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police M Deepika said that so far 13 people have died, out of whom 7 have already been identified and the process to identify bodies is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reason behind Andhra Pradesh train accident No officials have given any statement about the cause of the Andhra Pradesh train collision until now. However, according to a report by the Times of India, "human error" is behind the train tragedy.

Citing sources, the English daily said that the cause of the accident appeared to be a human error and overshooting of the signal by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train.

Notably in June this year, the country witnessed one of the worst railway accidents. The tragic incident of the triple train accident happened on 2 June, involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train. At least 295 passengers lost their lives while 176 sustained grievous injuries, 451 suffered simple injuries and 180 received First Aid Treatment and left. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Andhra Pradesh train accident ex-gratia Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for injured in Andhra Pradesh train accident.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh for families of the deceased, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous, and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed officials to pay an ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹2 lakh each to the injured from the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each for the injured from other states.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!