Andhra Pradesh: Two dead after boat capsises in Godavari River at Rajahmundry

Andhra Pradesh: Two people drowned in the Godavari River in the East Godavari district after strong winds caused the boat they were travelling in to capsize, according to a police official on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday and the bodies of the deceased persons were recovered around 1 am on Tuesday, said Rajahmundry Central DSP K Ramesh Babu, as reported by PTI.

“Twelve people were returning in a country boat from Bridge Lanka, an island in the middle of the Godavari river, when the tragedy occurred. Heavy winds swept the boat aside near Havelock Bridge pillar number eight,” Babu told PTI.

Advertisement

What caused accident? The police official explained that in response to the strong winds, everyone in the boat rushed to one side, causing it to become unbalanced and sink. While the two boat operators managed to rescue the rest of the group, unfortunately, two people lost their lives.

Authorities believe the group had travelled to Bridge Island to attend a private event. The island, located in the middle of the Godavari River, is a popular spot for visitors seeking to enjoy the breeze.

The police also noted that country boats are not authorized to carry passengers, as they are only permitted for fishing. As a result, a case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement