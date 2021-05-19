Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a new policy to augment the state's oxygen manufacturing capacity to 700 tonnes, in view of the pandemic and rising demands.

"The main aim of the policy is to augment the oxygen manufacturing capacity from the existing 360 metric tonnes (MT) capacity to 700 MT. The policy targets to set up a total of at least 50 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants", read an official release by the state government.

Further, it aims to refurbish sick units for producing oxygen and distribute the manufacturing across the state by zoning methodology. The policy is also seeking to support all the technologies, such as PSA, liquid oxygen, and helium mixed oxygen (Heliox).

The incentives in the policy allow for subsidizing Capex (30% or up to 30 lakh/MT) as well as Opex (power subsidy up to ₹2 per unit) of the unit allowing them to maintain profitability as industries deal with unprecedented situations.

"The policy will be effective from April 15, 2021, and will be valid for a period of 1 year. The policy incentives first movers and the time period for commissioning PSA, Lox and Heliox are within 6 months, 18 months, and 24 months respectively from the date of sanction," the release said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported fresh coronavirus cases and recoveries almost in equal numbers, of over 21,000 each, while 98 people succumbed to the infection.

The latest bulletin said 91,253 tests turned out 21,320 fresh Covid-19 positives in 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 23.36%.

Also, 21,274 Covid-19 patients had recovered in a day.

The gross positives now touched 14,75,372 and the recoveries 12,54,291.

In a move to battle the pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government on 17 May added black fungus, also known as mucormycosis, to its Aarogyasri scheme.

The state government has come up with the Aarogyasri Card to provide financial aid to the needy who are not able to the medical bills.

