Five workers hospitalised after chemical powder bag breaks in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam

Livemint
Updated31 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Five workers, including three women, were admitted to hospital after a chemical powder bag broke while loading to a container from the godown in Sravan Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd.

"Four workers are in stable condition and one is admitted to the ICU in the Simhagiri Hospital Gajuwaka. More details awaited," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 07:29 AM IST
India

