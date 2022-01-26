OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy govt clears formation of 13 new districts
Listen to this article

The Andhra Pradesh government has given a green signal for the creation of 13 new districts in the state. With this, Andhra Pradesh's district count has increased to 26. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.

A total of 24 Lok Sabha constituencies are being converted into districts in Andhra Pradesh, including the Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam which will be divided into two districts.

The last time a new district was formed in ‘undivided’ Andhra Pradesh was in 1979, with the constitution of Vizianagram district.

Here is a list of the new and the respective headquarters.

1. Srikakulam - Srikakulam

2. Vizianagaram - Vizianagaram

3. Manyam Dist - Parvathipuram (new)

4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (new)

5. Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam

6. Anakapalli - Anakapalli (new)

7. Kakinada - Kakinada (new)

8. Kona Seema - Amalapuram (new)

9. East Godavari - Rajamahendravaram

10. West Godavari - Bheemavaram

11. Eluru - Eluru (new)

12. Krishna - Machilipatnam

13. NTR District - Vijayawada (new)

14. Guntur - Guntur

15. Bapatla - Bapatla (new)

16. Palnadu - Narsaraopeta (new)

17. Prakasam - Ongole

18. SPS Nellore - Nellore

19. Kurnool - Kurnool

20. Nandyal - Nandyal (new)

21. Ananthapuram - Ananthapuram

22. Sri Satyasai District - Puttaparthy (new)

23. YSR Kadapa - Kadapa

24. Annamayya District - Rayachoty (new)

25. Chittoor - Chittoor

26. Sri Balaji Dist. - Tirupati (new)

(More details awaited)

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout