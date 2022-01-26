Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy govt clears formation of 13 new districts1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2022, 09:49 AM IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
|
Listen to this article
The Andhra Pradesh government has given a green signal for the creation of 13 new districts in the state. With this, Andhra Pradesh's district count has increased to 26. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
A total of 24 Lok Sabha constituencies are being converted into districts in Andhra Pradesh, including the Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam which will be divided into two districts.
The last time a new district was formed in ‘undivided’ Andhra Pradesh was in 1979, with the constitution of Vizianagram district.
Here is a list of the new and the respective headquarters.
1. Srikakulam - Srikakulam
2. Vizianagaram - Vizianagaram
3. Manyam Dist - Parvathipuram (new)
4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (new)
5. Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam
6. Anakapalli - Anakapalli (new)
7. Kakinada - Kakinada (new)
8. Kona Seema - Amalapuram (new)
9. East Godavari - Rajamahendravaram
10. West Godavari - Bheemavaram
11. Eluru - Eluru (new)
12. Krishna - Machilipatnam
13. NTR District - Vijayawada (new)
14. Guntur - Guntur
15. Bapatla - Bapatla (new)
16. Palnadu - Narsaraopeta (new)
17. Prakasam - Ongole
18. SPS Nellore - Nellore
19. Kurnool - Kurnool
20. Nandyal - Nandyal (new)
21. Ananthapuram - Ananthapuram
22. Sri Satyasai District - Puttaparthy (new)
23. YSR Kadapa - Kadapa
24. Annamayya District - Rayachoty (new)
25. Chittoor - Chittoor
26. Sri Balaji Dist. - Tirupati (new)
(More details awaited)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!