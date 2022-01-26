Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy govt clears formation of 13 new districts

Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy govt clears formation of 13 new districts1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
The Andhra Pradesh government has given a green signal for the creation of 13 new districts in the state. With this, Andhra Pradesh's district count has increased to 26. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
The Andhra Pradesh government has given a green signal for the creation of 13 new districts in the state. With this, Andhra Pradesh's district count has increased to 26. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has formed the new 13 districts based on Parliamentary constituencies.
A total of 24 Lok Sabha constituencies are being converted into districts in Andhra Pradesh, including the Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam which will be divided into two districts.
A total of 24 Lok Sabha constituencies are being converted into districts in Andhra Pradesh, including the Araku Lok Sabha constituency in Visakhapatnam which will be divided into two districts.
The last time a new district was formed in ‘undivided’ Andhra Pradesh was in 1979, with the constitution of Vizianagram district.
The last time a new district was formed in ‘undivided’ Andhra Pradesh was in 1979, with the constitution of Vizianagram district.
Here is a list of the new and the respective headquarters.
Here is a list of the new and the respective headquarters.
1. Srikakulam - Srikakulam
1. Srikakulam - Srikakulam
2. Vizianagaram - Vizianagaram
2. Vizianagaram - Vizianagaram
3. Manyam Dist - Parvathipuram (new)
3. Manyam Dist - Parvathipuram (new)
4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (new)
4. Alluri Sitharama Raju District - Paderu (new)
5. Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam
5. Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam
6. Anakapalli - Anakapalli (new)
6. Anakapalli - Anakapalli (new)
7. Kakinada - Kakinada (new)
7. Kakinada - Kakinada (new)
8. Kona Seema - Amalapuram (new)
8. Kona Seema - Amalapuram (new)
9. East Godavari - Rajamahendravaram
9. East Godavari - Rajamahendravaram
10. West Godavari - Bheemavaram
10. West Godavari - Bheemavaram
11. Eluru - Eluru (new)
11. Eluru - Eluru (new)
12. Krishna - Machilipatnam
12. Krishna - Machilipatnam
13. NTR District - Vijayawada (new)
13. NTR District - Vijayawada (new)
14. Guntur - Guntur
14. Guntur - Guntur
15. Bapatla - Bapatla (new)
15. Bapatla - Bapatla (new)
16. Palnadu - Narsaraopeta (new)
16. Palnadu - Narsaraopeta (new)
17. Prakasam - Ongole
17. Prakasam - Ongole
18. SPS Nellore - Nellore
18. SPS Nellore - Nellore
19. Kurnool - Kurnool
19. Kurnool - Kurnool
20. Nandyal - Nandyal (new)
20. Nandyal - Nandyal (new)
21. Ananthapuram - Ananthapuram
21. Ananthapuram - Ananthapuram
22. Sri Satyasai District - Puttaparthy (new)
22. Sri Satyasai District - Puttaparthy (new)
23. YSR Kadapa - Kadapa
23. YSR Kadapa - Kadapa
24. Annamayya District - Rayachoty (new)
24. Annamayya District - Rayachoty (new)
25. Chittoor - Chittoor
25. Chittoor - Chittoor
26. Sri Balaji Dist. - Tirupati (new)
26. Sri Balaji Dist. - Tirupati (new)
(More details awaited)
(More details awaited)
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!