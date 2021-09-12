Andhra: Pvt school managements urge CM to relax fee fixation rule

"Hundreds of schools are getting closed down. Private schools accommodate around 5 lakh teachers and non-teaching members. They all are not getting salaries as there is no revenue for the schools. Even after the physical reopening of the schools, only 20-30 per cent of children are attending the schools and fees are not getting generated. We earnestly appeal to the Chief Minister to help out the unaided private schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh," he added.