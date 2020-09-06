Andhra records 10,794 new COVID-19 cases; tally inches closer to 5 lakh-mark

The recovery rate too showed an improvement to 79.10 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.89 per cent, according to the bulletin. SPS Nellore district is now turning out to be the latest hotbed in the state. It reported 1,299 fresh cases in 24 hours, pushing its overall tally to 37,278. However, only 6,673 cases are active in the district. East Godavari added 1,244, West Godavari 1,101 and Prakasam 1,042 new cases in 24 hours. Chittoor and Kadapa reported more than 900 cases each and Srikakulam over 800. Anantapuramu, with 753 fresh cases, crossed 45,000 mark while Guntur, with 703 additions, went past the 40,000 mark.