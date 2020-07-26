Andhra records 7,627 new Covid-19 cases; tally inches closer to one lakh-mark

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally touched 96,298 on Sunday as it raced closer to the one lakh mark with the addition of 7,627 new cases. The COVID-19 toll crossed the 1,000-mark, reaching 1,041 after 56 fresh casualties were reported in the last 24 hours.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally touched 96,298 on Sunday as it raced closer to the one lakh mark with the addition of 7,627 new cases. The COVID-19 toll crossed the 1,000-mark, reaching 1,041 after 56 fresh casualties were reported in the last 24 hours.

The latest government bulletin said 3,041 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall discharges to 46,301. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 48,956. Kurnool registered the highest number of 1,213 new cases in a day, pushing the district tally to 11,570.

The latest government bulletin said 3,041 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall discharges to 46,301. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 48,956. Kurnool registered the highest number of 1,213 new cases in a day, pushing the district tally to 11,570. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Guntur district also crossed the 10,000-mark in the total number of coronavirus cases. East Godavari district continued to show a rapid increasing trend, reporting 1,095 fresh cases, taking its gross to 13,486. East Godavari, Kurnool and Guntur districts now have over 10,000 cases each while Anantapuramu is very close behind with 9,723 and West Godavari with 8,412. East Godavari is also reporting more deaths daily as its total toll mounted to 122 with nine fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A 101-year-old woman P Mangamma of Tirupati came out triumphant in her battle against Covid-19. She was admitted to the state Covid hospital in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences a few days ago and was discharged on Saturday evening after he recovered fully, hospital medical superintendent Dr Ram said in a release.

"She was very bold all through her stay in the isolation ward in the hospital and successfully battled the pandemic. She should be an inspiration for others on how to remain brave in the fight against the pandemic," the medical superintendent said.

According to statistics released by the government here, 16.43 lakh samples were tested in the state so far at the rate of 30,774 per million population. The infection positivity rate climbed further up to 5.86 per cent following the spurt in cases and the recovery rate fell to 48.08 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.