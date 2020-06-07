Andhra reports 130 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally rises to 3,718

Andhra reports 130 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally rises to 3,7181 min read . 04:51 PM IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 3,718 including 1,290 active cases, 2,353 discharged and 75 deaths so far
NEW DELHI : Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday said at least 130 more people have test positive for coronavirus in the state with two more death due to deadly infection in past 24 hours.
"In the last 24 hours, 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh," the state health department said.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state have risen to 3,718 including 1,290 active cases, 2,353 discharged and 75 deaths so far, the state's COVID-19 nodal officer added.
In the last 24 hours, 30 people were discharged and two deaths were reported -- one from Krishna district and the other one from Kurnool district, news agency ANI reported.
The cumulative positive cases from among foreign returnees are 131. The active cases from returnees are 126, while one patient was discharged today.
The cumulative positive cases from other States' natives are 810. The active cases among them are 508 while 28 people were discharged today after they recovered.
Meanwhile, India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the country's tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Ministry.
