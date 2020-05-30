Andhra reports 131 new Covid-19 cases, including 61 from other states

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 131 new cases of Covid-19, including 61 from other states, on Saturday, taking the gross to 3,461. According to the government bulletin, Covid-19 cases in AP were only 2,944 while the remaining 517 were foreign returnees and those from other states. In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 70 cases were added within the state while another 61 came from other states, the bulletin said. Of the 2,944 cases reported in the state, only 792 were active as 2,092 patients got cured and discharged and another 60 died. In the last 24 hours, 55 patients got discharged while no fresh deaths were reported.

Three new cases reported in Chittoor district on Saturday were returnees from the Koyambedu market in Chennai. While all the 111 foreign returnee cases were active, 217 out of 406 from other states were also active, the bulletin added. Thus the total number of active cases stood at 1,120.

Three new cases reported in Chittoor district on Saturday were returnees from the Koyambedu market in Chennai. While all the 111 foreign returnee cases were active, 217 out of 406 from other states were also active, the bulletin added. Thus the total number of active cases stood at 1,120.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the state is doing well in containing COVID-19 as compared to the national average.

"Starting with just two Covid-19 testing labs, in 70 days we have increased the strength to 13 labs taking the number of tests per day from 10,000 to 11,000. The total tests taken so far account for 3.42 lakh as of now and we are better than the national average in terms of positive cases, recovery rate and causality rate," he said.

"We have five dedicated COVID hospitals and in districts 65 hospitals dedicated for Corona patients. We have 38,000 isolation beds, 15,000 equipped with oxygen supply, 5,400 ICU beds of which 1,350 have ventilator facility. About 24,000 doctors and 22,500 paramedical staff are working," the chief minister said adding "We have to accept that we have to live with Corona as it is not going to exit early and as it can come to anybody, we should not attach stigma to it."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.