Amaravati: The COVID-19 tally crossed the 13,000 mark to reach 13,098 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the state saw a record single day spike of 813 cases.

A new high of 12 deaths in a day pushed the overall coronavirus toll in the state to 169, according to the latest bulletin.

Kurnool recorded six deaths, while Krishna district reported five and West Godavari one COVID-19 death each in the last 24 hours.

Kurnool and Krishna, two of the worst-hit districts, now have the highest number of 58 deaths each in the state.

In the last 24 hours, Kadapa district registered the maximum 111 cases followed by Kurnool with 103.

Of the 813 fresh cases, 755 were locals, 50 from other states and eight from foreign countries, the bulletin said.

The total 13,098 cases in the state so far included 10,848 locals, 1,865 from other states and 385 foreign returnees.

With 5,908 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the state still has 7,021 active cases.

According to government data, as many as 8,41,860 samples have been tested till date with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

The recovery rate fell further to 45.11 per cent, which is slightly better than only neighbouring Telangana (36. 68 per cent) and way below the national average of 58.56 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

