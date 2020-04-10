Hyderabad: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, climbed to 381 and 487 respectively, after 18 new cases were reported in the former and 16 fresh ones were found in the latter. On Friday, the AP government also established 133 clusters across the state’s 13 districts, which have now been cordoned off as a measure to prevent the virus from spreading.

According to a bulletin from the AP government, the biggest clusters in the state have been formed in Nellore district (30), followed by Kurnool (22) and Krishna district. A state government official said that the clusters have been formed to ensure that the secondary contacts of the infected patients do not further spread the virus.

“Two doctors and two other health care workers have also been infected during the course of their work. We have managed to contain the virus from spreading among people who have it, and have also quarantined their primary contacts. Now we need to ensure that secondary contacts are also found and quarantined. For that at least two weeks is required after 15 April," the official from the AP government, who did not want to be quoted, said.

In Telangana, chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday convened a meeting to review the situation in the state. He directed officials concerned to ensue that migrant workers from other states receive essential supplies, and asked the state’s citizens to cooperate in order to curb the virus’s spread. So far in Telangana, 45 people have been discharged, while 12 people have died. In AP, 10 patients have recovered from the virus.

With over 1,500 people from the two Telugu states having attended Tablighi Jamat’s congregation at the Markaz Nizamudduin in New Delhi last month, officials from both states believe that the lockdown must be extended by at least a week or two to fully contain the spread of Covid-19. At least 80% of the cases in both states have been linked to that meeting.

Rao will also conduct a state cabinet meeting to look into the situation and decide whether to extended the lockdown. He has been advocating for the extension. Earlier this week at a press conference in Hyderabad, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend it saying lockdown is the only weapon the country has against the lethal virus.