Andhra's Covid-19 tally breaches 3.5 lakh-mark with 7,895 new cases

People talking with police personnel as passengers and students from Hyderabad stuck at Tiruvuru inter state check post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as they are not allowed to cross the border after the lockdown announced for the entire country in Krishna on Thursday. (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 08:47 PM IST PTI

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3.5 lakh mark on Sunday as 7,895 were added afresh while the state reported 93 more fatalities

ANDHRA PRADESH : Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3.5 lakh mark on Sunday as 7,895 were added afresh while the state reported 93 more fatalities. The latest bulletin said the total number of those recovered from the viral infection increased to 2.60 lakh after 7,449 more got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 89,742. With 7,895 new cases being reported, the overall tally rose to 3,53,111. The infection positivity rate spiked to 10.91% after 32.38 lakh tests were done so far while the recovery rate too showed an improvement at 73.66%.

East Godavari district inched closer to the 50,000 cases mark, adding 1,256 in 24 hours and taking its gross to 49,245. According to the health authorities, 92.8% of the cases being reported in the district were asymptomatic, as per a recent sero-prevalence survey. The district now has 17,228 active cases, the highest in the state.

Guntur district crossed the 30,000 cases mark on Sunday while West Godavari, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam are just round the corner, each now having over 29,800. Kurnool district climbed back to the top spot in the toll chart at 335, adding 10 new casualties in 24 hours. SPS Nellore reported 16, West Godavari 13 and Chittoor 11 fresh deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am.

The overall mortality rate in the state continued to be 0.93%, about 1% less than the national average, according to government data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

