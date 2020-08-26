Andhra's Covid-19 tally crosses 3.8 lakh with record 10,830 new cases in a day

ANDHRA PRADESH : A new record high of 10,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day in Andhra Pradesh as the states aggregate tally shot up to 3,82,469 on Wednesday. Results from 61,838 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday turned out the record number of positives in a single day so far, surpassing the 10,820 reported on August 9.

After a cumulative 34,18,690 tests, the infection positivity rate in the state mounted to 11.19% as against the national average of 8.59%, according to the latest government bulletin.

It said 81 more coronavirus patients succumbed in the 24 hour period while another 8,473 got cured and discharged from hospitals. The state now has 92,208 active cases after a total of 2,86,720 patients recovered and 3,541 died.

East Godavari continued to be on the top adding 1,528 fresh cases while SPS Nellore (1168), Visakhapatnam (1156) and West Godavari (1065) districts reported new cases in four digits in 24 hours.

Nellore crossed the 25,000 mark in overall cases while Srikakulam went past the 20,000 mark on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

