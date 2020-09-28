Andhra's daily COVID-19 count dips below 6,000, tally at 6,81,161

AMARAVATI : After many weeks, Andhra Pradesh's count of coronavirus cases increased by a little over 5,000 on Monday, as state Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said the infection spread has been on a declining trend over the last couple of weeks.

The state reported 5,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 from 66,121 sample tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday while 7,210 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals.

The COVID-19 toll in the 24 hours was only 37, a significant drop over the past few days. "If you look at the biweekly change, there has been a 23.75 per cent reduction in the number of coronavirus cases in the fortnights August 30-September 12 and September 13-26.

The reduction in the number of deaths was 22.5 per cent," the Special Chief Secretary told a press conference.

About 58 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths were being reported from the rural areas in the state, while the rest from urban centres. From a high of 16.73 per cent, the infection positivity rate fell to 10.22 per cent by September 26. "Yesterday, it was only 8.3 per cent," he pointed out.

The average doubling rate of cases in the state now stood at 72.7 days, with Kurnool district having a high of 181 days and Prakasam a low of 51 days. "The reproduction rate (wherein the disease spreads from an infected person) is about 0.94, well below the normal 1," Jawahar Reddy said.

He said they were now trying to increase the RT-PCR testing capacity by at least 1,000 per district. "We have asked the 13 district Collectors to now prepare sub-district level action plans to contain the spread of the pandemic. We have also directed them to lay special focus on persons in home isolation," he added.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 bulletin said the total number of cases in the state now increased to 6,81,161 and total discharges to 6,12,300. While the overall toll stood at 5,745, the number of active cases decreased to 63,116. East Godavari district reported the highest 1,010 cases in 24 hours followed by West Godavari 903. For the first time in more than three months a district Krishna reported less than 100 new cases on Monday.

Krishna, which once was the second top district in coronavirus cases, now stood at the bottom of the state table with 26,584 cases, including the 97 added in 24 hours. East Godavari crossed the 95,000 total cases mark while West Godavari went past 65,000 and Chittoor 60,000 total cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

