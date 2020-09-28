Andhra's daily COVID-19 count dips below 6,000, tally at 6,81,161

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 bulletin said the total number of cases in the state now increased to 6,81,161 and total discharges to 6,12,300. While the overall toll stood at 5,745, the number of active cases decreased to 63,116. East Godavari district reported the highest 1,010 cases in 24 hours followed by West Godavari 903. For the first time in more than three months a district Krishna reported less than 100 new cases on Monday.