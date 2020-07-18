Andhra sees biggest single-day jump of nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported record 3,963 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 44,609.

52 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours until 9 am on Saturday raised the death toll in the state to 586.

The total number of recoveries in the state are 21,763, including 1,411 in the last 24 hours.

There are 22,260 active cases in the state. Nearly 13 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, including 23,872 samples in the last 24 hours.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Narasaraopet town of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh from Saturday onwards, according to the Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy.

"The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the town since the past ten days," Reddy had said on Friday at the Municipal Guesthouse.

The total lockdown might continue for seven to 10 days, he had added. The MLA had also said that a 200-bed hospital will be set up in the town very soon. There are 2,112 active cases in Guntur.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district officials announced full day restrictions on Sundays to contain the spread of Covid-19.There are 4,202 active cases in East Godavari.

