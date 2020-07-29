New Delhi: For the first time, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday witnessed over 10,000 new cases taking its overall tally past 1,20,000.

Record 10,093 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours raised the southern state's Covid-19 caseload to 1,20,390.

Total number of recoveries reached 55,406, including 2,784 in the last 24 hours.

65 more virus-related fatalities took its death toll to 1,213.

There are 63,771 active cases in the state.

East Godavari district continued to show the most alarming trend as it added 1,676 new cases to its tally, besides 14 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The district now has 17,739 Covid-19 cases, with 11,896 of them being active. Anantapuramu district reported 1,371, Guntur 1,124 and Kurnool 1,091 fresh cases followed by Visakhapatnam 841, Chittoor 819 and West Godavari 779. West Godavari became the fifth district in the state to have registered more than 10,000 cases.

So far, over 18 lakh samples have been tested in the state for Covid-19, including 70,584 in the last 24 hours. The infection positivity rate in the state has now shot up to 6.61 per cent while the recovery rate was 46.02 per cent.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said the prime reason for the severe spurt in number of cases was the extensive" COVID-19 tests, reported PTI. He said a programme to screen every family in the state for coronavirus would soon be initiated. According to government data, AP so far conducted 18,20,009 tests at the rate of 34,083 per million population, stated to be the highest among states. Tamil Nadu is next with 32,154 tests per million.

