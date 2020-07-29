Andhra sees over 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for first time, tally past 120,000

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said the prime reason for the severe spurt in number of cases was the extensive" COVID-19 tests, reported PTI. He said a programme to screen every family in the state for coronavirus would soon be initiated. According to government data, AP so far conducted 18,20,009 tests at the rate of 34,083 per million population, stated to be the highest among states. Tamil Nadu is next with 32,154 tests per million.