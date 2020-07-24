New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported record 8,147 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state witnessed 49 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its death toll to 933.

The state's overall Covid-19 tally reached 80,858.

The state's previous single-day high was on 23 July when it saw a staggering 7,998 fresh Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, East Godavari district saw the most number of cases at 1,029, taking its overall virus tally to 11,067.

There are 39,990 active cases in the state and the number of recoveries reached 39,935, including 2,380 discharges in the last 24 hours.

