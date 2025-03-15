Andhra Shocker! Man drowns two children in water-filled buckets, kills self by hanging in Kakinada

In a shocking incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh drowned his own kids in water-filled buckets before killing himself on Friday.

The incident took place at Bhudevi Apartments in Thota Subbarao Nagar in Kakinada district.

The deceased man, identified as Vanapalli Chandra Kishore, took the extreme step while his family members were celebrating Holi at his workplace.

Patil said that Kishore, who hails from Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, also died by suicide.

He had recently relocated to Kakinada with his wife and their two sons — Joshil (7) and Nikhil (6).

Advertisement

“A tragic incident took place in Kakinada district, in Thota Subbarao Nagar at Bhudevi Apartments. A man named Vanapalli Chandra Kishore tied the hands and legs of his two children, drowned them in water-filled buckets, and killed them,” reported ANI quoting Kakinada DSP Devaraj Patil.

According to reports, Kishore was employed as an assistant accountant at ONGC in Vakalapudi.

Kishore reportedly left the Holi celebrations and told his wife that he was taking children to a tailor for getting school uniforms. However, when he did not return, wife Tanuja grew suspicious. Upon reaching home, she was shocked to find Kishore hanging and kids in buckets.

The police reportedly recovered a suicide note in which Chandra Kishore reportedly mentioned that he was deeply troubled by his children’s inability to cope with academic competition, reported Hyderabad News Hunt.

Advertisement

A note reportedly revealed his anxiety about his children’s future.

Meanwhile, Urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, Kishore’s elder brother stated that his brother was financially stable and owned assets.